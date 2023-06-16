Noida, June 16: An 80-year-old man died allegedly after he was attacked by a stray ox in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police officials said on Friday.

The man had stepped out of his home in Tirthali village for a walk in the morning around 6-7 am when the incident took place on Thursday, they said. Delhi Police Nab Nigerian National With Amphetamine Worth Rs 70 Lakh.

"Basheer was hit by a stray ox in the village which resulted in his death," a police spokesperson said. Furious Bull Gatecrashes Wedding Reception, Chases a Guest! Video of The Unusual Incident Goes Viral .

An official of the local Rabupura police station said the last rites of the deceased have been carried out and they have received no complaint from the family over the incident.

