Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], March 2 (ANI): 868 new Rifle women recruits, after 44 weeks of training, graduated in the passing-out parade at the Assam Rifles Centre and School (ARTC&S) at Shokhuvi, district Dimapur in Nagaland on Wednesday.

This event was the special attestation parade to mark the completion of 44 weeks of gruelling training in the battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and other specialization in counter-insurgency operations.

Also Read | Urban Company To Award Shares Worth Rs 150 Crore to Gig Workers.

Lieutenant colonel Sumit K Sharma of PRO (Defence) Kohima unit, said, "This POP was unique for the fact that it had only Mahila Recruits and the parade was led by a lady officer."

He further revealed that Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra reviewed the POP in the presence of Lt. Gen. PC Nair, director of general Assam Rifles and other senior officers of the Indian army and the Assam Rifles.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Archaeology Department Excavates Chola-Period Gold and Copper Bracelet at Maligaimedu.

Addressing the recruits, the state governor highlighted the rich history of the Assam Rifles as the oldest paramilitary force in the country and its diversified role.

He congratulated the recruits and their proud parents on the successful completion of training and wished them success and happiness in their future endeavours. He also asked the recruits to serve the nation with sincerity besides asking them to keep pace with technology

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor added that he was pleased to attend this unique POP in which there are only women and had perhaps the longest number of Mahila (female) recruits passing out from any academy or training centre anywhere in the country.

The newly passed out riflewomen (Mahila Soldiers) will now join their respective units in all frontline duties and will continue to serve the country thereby making it a moment of glory not only for the Assam Rifles but also the entire nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)