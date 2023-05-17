Jamshedpur, May 17 (PTI) Nine people were arrested as a motorcycle theft gang was busted in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to apprehend those involved in motorcycle thefts in the city, they said.

Also Read | Delhi: Woman Found Dead With Multiple Stab Injuries in Subhash Nagar.

The SIT arrested one Amit Munda alias Tonto on Tuesday from the Golmuri area of the city. Based on the inputs provided by him during interrogation, four of his accomplices were arrested, they added.

Six stolen two-wheelers were seized from them, police said.

Also Read | 'True Love': Elderly Couple Aged 80 and 70 Die Within Two Hours of Each Other in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

Four persons, who knowingly purchased the stolen bikes, were also arrested, Superintendent of Police (City) K Vijay Shankar said.

Other members of the gang will also be arrested soon, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)