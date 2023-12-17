Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Nine people were killed while three others were injured in an explosion occured at a solar explosive company near Bazargaon village in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday morning, police said.

According to officials, a total of 12 workers were present inside the unit of the solar company when the blast took place. The explosion occured at a cast booster plant of the firm.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Sexually Assaulted by Husband, Raped by Two Other Men in Ghatkopar; All Three Arrested for Gang-Rape.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

"This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company," Harsh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur (Rural) said.

Also Read | Sajjan Jindal Booked in Sexual Assault Case: Mumbai Doctor Levels Rape Allegations Against JINDAL Group Head.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)