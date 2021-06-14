New Delhi, June 14 (PTI) Nine employees of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation have died due to COVID-19 and compensation of Rs 10 lakh each have been given to the families of six of them, the area's mayor said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the elections to choose the new mayors of the three corporations on June 16, East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain thanked people for their support during his year-long tenure.

"We have worked diligently to control cases of COVID-19. It is matter of misfortune that nine EDMC employees lost their lives due to it. Families of six of these people have already been a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each," the mayor said.

He said a medical oxygen plant is being set up at Swami Dayanand Hospital with the aid of the PM-CARES Fund, which will soon be operational.

Also, in view of increased pressure at EDMC hospitals, 20 junior doctors and 60 ANMs are being recruited, Jain told reporters.

He also shared details on the preparedness ahead of the monsoon season.

"About 75 per cent of desilting work is done and by June 20, entire work will be over," Jain said.

