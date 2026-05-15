New York Sinkhole Viral Video: Car Nearly Swallowed by Massive Sink Hole on Long Island Expressway in Melville, Traffic Delays Expected

A massive sinkhole opened on the westbound side of the Long Island Expressway on Thursday afternoon, May 14, forcing the closure of two lanes near Exit 49 in Melville and causing significant traffic disruption ahead of rush hour.

According to Suffolk County Police Department, the hole suddenly appeared shortly after 1 p.m. The sinkhole measured approximately 8 feet deep and 10 feet wide. Police said one vehicle “partially entered the hole,” but no injuries were reported. US Road Accident: 2 Female Students From Telangana Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge in California.

New York Sinkhole Viral Video

Via @sophiabhall1, HERE'S the issue on the WB #LongIslandExpressawy- a SINKHOLE nearly swallowed a car before Rt 110- MULTIPLE lanes are blocked. Not in a 🚚? You're on the NORTHERN STATE PARKWAY instead!@1010WINS @WINStrafficNYC pic.twitter.com/XFysul8Z9n — Greg Rice (@GregRice1010) May 14, 2026

Up close look at the sinkhole on the Long Island Expressway. The westbound lane will be closed until at least Friday afternoon, GLI learned. 🎥: GLI/Eric Micallef pic.twitter.com/mz2YyUhW3z — Greater Long Island (@Greater_LI) May 14, 2026

Car Narrowly Avoids Falling Into Hole

Photos and video footage from the scene showed the front lower portion of the vehicle submerged inside the sinkhole, with the bumper stopping at the edge and preventing the car from falling completely into the opening. Authorities said emergency crews responded quickly to secure the area and redirect traffic.

The incident led officials to shut down the right and center westbound lanes of the expressway while repair work began. Denver Airport Viral Video: Footage Shows Individual Walking Into Path of Frontier Flight 4345.

Traffic Restrictions Expected to Continue

Transportation officials said the lane closures are expected to remain in place for at least 24 hours as highway crews carry out emergency pavement repairs. “At this moment, the right and center lanes are closed, while the left and HOV lanes are open. Motorists should consider alternate routes,” a spokesperson from the Department of Transportation said Thursday evening.

“Highway crews are on the scene conducting emergency pavement repairs with the goal of having all lanes reopened as promptly and safely as possible,” the Department added.

Repairs Underway Ahead of Weekend Traffic

The lane closures are expected to affect traffic flow on one of the region’s busiest highways during evening and weekend travel periods.

Officials have advised motorists traveling through the Melville area to expect delays and seek alternate routes until repair work is completed. The cause of the sinkhole has not yet been officially confirmed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).