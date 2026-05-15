Oppo Find X9 Ultra, OPPO Find X9s India Launch Set for May 21; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications

Oppo has officially announced that it will launch its latest flagship smartphones, the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s, in India on 21 May 2026. These new additions to the Find X9 series are designed to compete in the premium segment, with a primary focus on high-end mobile photography and video production. The devices will integrate Hasselblad-tuned optics and the brand’s proprietary LUMO image engine, aiming to provide a professional-grade imaging ecosystem for Indian consumers.

The introduction of these handsets follows Oppo's strategy of bringing advanced hardware to the domestic market to rival other flagship series. By utilising high-capacity silicon-carbon batteries and next-generation processors, Oppo is positioning the Find X9 series as a "future-ready" solution for power users and mobile cinematographers who require sustained performance and superior visual output. iQOO Z11 Price, Expected Specifications; Check All Details Before Launch in India.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is the more advanced of the two models, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It is expected to support up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. A major highlight is its 7,050 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which offers higher energy density in a slimmer profile compared to traditional lithium-ion units.

In terms of optics, the Ultra model features a 200 MP main camera, a 200 MP 3x telephoto lens, and a dedicated 50 MP 10x optical-zoom sensor. For video professionals, it supports O-Log2 recording, ACES colour workflows, and 8K 30fps video. Additionally, it allows for 4K 120fps recording across both the main and telephoto cameras, making it a versatile tool for high-speed cinematic captures.

Oppo Find X9s Hardware and Performance

The Oppo Find X9s serves as a high-performance alternative, running on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s platform. Similar to its larger sibling, it features a high-capacity 7,025 mAh silicon-carbon battery to ensure long-lasting usage. The device will ship with ColorOS 16, offering the latest software enhancements and customisation options available within the Oppo ecosystem.

The Find X9s is equipped with a triple 50 MP camera system that supports 4K 60fps Dolby Vision recording across all lenses. This ensures consistent colour and dynamic range regardless of which sensor is being utilised. While it lacks the extreme zoom capabilities of the Ultra, the Find X9s is designed to deliver a balanced flagship experience with a focus on high-quality daily photography and video. Motorola Razr Fold Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India

While official pricing will be confirmed during the May 21 launch event, industry analysts expect the Oppo Find X9 Ultra to be priced between INR 95,000 and INR 1,10,000, positioning it against the top-tier flagships from Samsung and Apple. The Find X9s is likely to occupy the INR 70,000 to INR 85,000 bracket. Both devices are expected to be available through major online retailers and Oppo’s official Indian storefront.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).