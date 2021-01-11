Kohima, Jan 11 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,987 on Monday as nine more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Kohima district reported seven new cases and Dimapur two, he said.

Sixteen more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,655, the minister said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state rose to an all-time high of 97.3 per cent, a health bulletin said.

Nagaland now has 107 active coronavirus cases, while 85 people have succumbed to the infection and 140 patients have migrated to other states so far, it said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 64, followed by Kohima (33) and Mokokchung (five), the bulletin said.

Nagaland has tested over 1,21,976 samples for COVID-19 so far, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)