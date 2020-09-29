Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Ninety fresh COVID-19 cases took the total number of active cases here to 947 on Tuesday, while one more coronavirus fatality pushed the district's death toll to 69, officials said.

The new cases reported in the district include 18 jail inmates, five bank employees and two policemen, they said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 1,916 samples results were received by the authorities, of which 90 were positive.

She said 146 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection, taking the total recoveries to 3,729 in the district.

