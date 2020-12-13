Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported seven deaths due to the novel coronavirus, taking the toll to 2,717, while 990 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,52,392, according to a bulletin.

The new fatalities linked to COVID-19 included two each from Gurgaon and Hisar, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in COVID-19 cases included Gurgaon (275) and Faridabad (177).

Haryana has 9,875 active cases and a COVID-19 recovery rate of 95.01 per cent. A total of 2,39,800 people in the state have been discharged after recovering from the infection, the bulletin said.

