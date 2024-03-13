Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, on Wednesday that with the growing robustness of micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Uttar Pradesh, the government has flushed out Chinese products of the state's markets.

Addressing a gathering during the program of MSME department held at the Lok Bhavan, the Chief Minister said, "What could demonstrate greater patriotism than this? When our domestically produced goods gain traction in the market, it's imperative that we nurture, incentivize, and provide them with a platform to flourish. It's immensely gratifying to witness our products gaining popularity while those of the 'Enemy country' recede."

He added: "Nowadays, during festive occasions like Diwali, Vijayadashami, Eid, and Christmas, one predominantly finds products from Uttar Pradesh in the market. Not only is our product good, but our entrepreneurs and artisans also feel that their future is bright."

The CM also distributed a mega loan of Rs 30,826 crore for the MSME sector. He also distributed cheques to developers engaged in the approved Pledge Park in Unnao while simultaneously inaugurating an online portal for plot allotment in industrial estates. Furthermore, CM Yogi also distributed toolkits under the ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana schemes, an official statement said.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that the MSME department will have to lay special emphasis on providing products as per demand by doing a complete mapping of the market and enhancing product packaging standards. By adopting these measures, he expressed confidence that locally made products from the state would soon gain national prominence.

Furthermore, he urged MSME entrepreneurs to register promptly, facilitating the swift advancement of training programs for individuals involved in micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The Chief Minister informed that the MSME department conducted various loan distribution programs before the end of the financial year 2023-24. He expressed satisfaction that the amount distributed this year has doubled compared to the previous year and has increased tenfold compared to seven years ago.

He emphasized that this progress not only signifies the economic advancement of Uttar Pradesh, but also generates employment opportunities for the youth.

"As many as 10 districts of the state have been connected to Pledge Park. The check has been distributed today for the 11th pledge park of the state being built in Unnao," he stated.

He lauded the MSME Department's role in promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises in the state over the past seven years. "Through innovative initiatives and experimentation, it has made significant strides towards achieving Prime Minister Modi's vision of a self-reliant India", he stated.

The Chief Minister said this is the new Uttar Pradesh of the New India. "We have transformed the old perception with our capabilities. Today, every sector of ours is responding to everyone. UP was already a state with 'unlimited potential,' but some people had made it BIMARU. We have combined it with the nation-building campaign and progressed on the development path for the youth and entrepreneurs."

He went on to say, "Today, we are seeing the result of this. UP is the only state in the country where young entrepreneurs are given a loan of five lakh rupees without interest." He said that of 96 lakh MSME units in the state, 40 lakh have been registered. The goal is to register all 96 lakhs as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state has a strong MSME foundation, security assurance, and substantial land bank, which foster a conducive environment for establishment of major industries. This conducive atmosphere is exemplified by the staggering investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore received by Uttar Pradesh during the UP Global Investors Summit, the release stated.

Furthermore, through recent groundbreaking ceremony, investments totalling Rs 10 lakh crore have successfully materialized in Uttar Pradesh, he added. The Chief Minister also commended district-level and state-level bankers for their contributions to the state's development.

The Chief Minister shared that achieving a 1 trillion dollar economy in the next five years would be inevitable with a slight acceleration in Uttar Pradesh's current pace. He emphasized the need to strengthen the manufacturing sector, noting a shift in investment patterns from previously concentrated areas like the NCR, Meerut, and Hapur to smaller districts such as Unnao and Hardoi. This shift underscores the untapped potential that existed previously, but remained underutilized, he pointed out.

MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, IIDC Manoj Kumar Singh, ACS Amit Mohan Prasad, Secretary Pranjal Yadav, Commissioner and Director Rajesh Kumar, along with departmental officers, entrepreneurs, and artisans, were present at the event.

Hamid Ali Ansari from Lucknow, who secured a loan sanctioned by the Chief Minister, expressed his appreciation for the government, stating that the loan was for plastic management. He conveyed special thanks to CM Yogi, acknowledging his instrumental role in expanding his business, the release said.

Echoing him, Mohammad Izhar from Barabanki extended gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting the smooth process of acquiring a loan for his cold storage facility, the statement said.

Asha Kumari, who received a sewing machine toolkit from CM Yogi, also expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Chief Minister's support, as per the statement.

Furthermore, Manoj Kumar from Sultanpur Road shared his experience of obtaining a loan amounting to Rs 47 lakh without any intermediary involvement, expressing his gratitude to the Chief Minister for facilitating the process, as per the release. (ANI)

