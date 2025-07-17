New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed that its entry into Bihar politics ahead of the Assembly polls had spurred Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to announce free power up to 125 units for all domestic consumers in the state.

The move reflects the growing influence of the Kejriwal model of governance, which prioritises essential services like free electricity, quality education and public healthcare, said AAP leader Anurag Dhanda.

Also Read | 'You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage': Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover's Bail.

"I believe Arvind Kejriwal started a new trend in politics, where he focused on convenience, free electricity, a good education system, and hospitals.

"The influence of the Aam Aadmi Party can be seen now, as Nitish Kumar has announced free electricity in Bihar for the first time. This happened as soon as the AAP entered the election fray in Bihar," he said.

Also Read | Swachh Survekshan 2024-25: Ahmedabad Cleanest City Under New Ranking System; Indore Moved to 'Super Swachh League Cities'.

Dhanda added that wherever the AAP contests elections, the focus shifts to basic public welfare.

"The moment AAP announced that it would be contesting elections in Bihar, Nitish Kumar announced free electricity. In Bihar too, elections will be contested on fundamental issues -- education, healthcare, and electricity."

In a major populist move ahead of the polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that 1.67 crore households in Bihar would receive free power for up to 125 units per month, starting August 1.

The benefit will be reflected in the bills for July itself, Kumar said in a social media post. He claimed that his government has been committed to providing cheap electricity and that this latest decision would offer further relief to people.

However, Dhanda targeted Kumar's governance record, alleging a breakdown in law and order in the state.

"He came with a promise of good governance, but after being the chief minister for 20 years, the law-and-order situation in Bihar is worse -- murders are happening every day. He has failed on his promises and today he is just a puppet in the hands of the BJP," the AAP leader charged.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)