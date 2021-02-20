New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The AAP on Saturday claimed that the BJP-ruled MCD is seeking 10 per cent brokerage from the MP-MLA funds.

Leader of the House Narendra Chawla, however, called these allegations false.

In a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the Aam Aadmi Party opposes BJP's "shameful move and demands immediate withdrawal of the proposal", adding AAP councilors will oppose it in the house and take the matter to the public.

"The BJP-ruled MCD councilors and mayors are also seeking a brokerage of 10 per cent in the MP-MLA funds," Pathak alleged.

He claimed the BJP councilors are "vying to be Mr. 10 per cent and the BJP has become a private mafia. Until now, the corrupt BJP councilors were taking 10 per cent of the money from the contractors, and now want to do corruption by legally taking 10 per cent out of the MP-MLA funds".

"The Aam Aadmi Party is extremely opposed to the BJP's despicable move and demands immediate withdrawal of the proposal," Pathak said.

Responding, Chawla said that decision to charge 10 percent service tax on executing development projects through MP and MLA Local Area Development funds has been taken to ensure timely payment of salary of SDMC employees.

He said that the AAP spokesperson is making false allegations without checking the details of the proposal passed earlier.

Before making any such allegations, AAP leader must understand that how salary will be given to employee on time, he said.

On one hand, the Delhi government has stopped giving funds for salary payment to MCDs, and on the other, it is making all efforts to stop civic agencies from generating revenue, Chawla alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)