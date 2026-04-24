India News | AAP Haryana Announces Mayor Candidates for Panchkula, Sonipat Ahead of Municipal Corporation Elections

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party Haryana has released the third list for the Municipal Corporation elections, announcing Rajesh Kumar as the candidate for the Panchkula Mayor position.

Taking it to X, Haryana Aam Aadmi Party President Sushil Gupta wrote, "The Aam Aadmi Party Haryana has released the third list for the Municipal Corporation elections. In which Rajesh Kumar has been declared for the Panchkula Mayor position. Best wishes to all candidates."

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Meanwhile, Satyaveer Singh has been declared the Mayor candidate for Sonipat.

In an X post, Gupta extended wishes to the announced candidates, underlining that Haryana is fed up with the politics of the BJP and Congress and demands change on Wednesday.

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"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Mayor candidate of Sonipat Municipal Corporation and the declared candidates of Sonipat and Ambala. The public is fed up with BJP-Congress politics, and now Haryana is demanding change," he said.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling for the General Elections to fill the seats of Mayors and Members of all the wards of Municipal Corporation in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat will take place on May 10 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 13 at 8:00 am by the concerned Deputy Commissioner. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)