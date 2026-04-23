New Delhi, April 23: Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has formally addressed the political controversy surrounding the 2020 China standoff, firmly denying claims that the military was left without direction during the crisis.

The remarks serve as a direct counter to assertions made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had previously suggested that the General was abandoned by the political leadership at the height of the tensions at Rechin La pass. MM Naravane New Book: Former Indian Army General Launches ‘The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries’ After Controversy Over Unpublished Book.

The controversy stemmed from General Naravane’s unpublished memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, which reportedly noted that the Prime Minister’s instruction during the face-off was to do what you think is right.

While the opposition interpreted this as a lack of clear orders, General Naravane told NDTV that he viewed the directive as a significant gesture of trust. Manoj Mukund Naravane Memoir: Why Unpublished Passages About 2020 India-China Standoff and the Agnipath Scheme From ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ Are Making Headlines.

He clarified that he interpreted the message as being granted total freedom of operation, which he deemed the correct decision, given that the military hierarchy possesses the best knowledge of ground realities and troop capabilities.

General Naravane dismissed the idea that he was isolated, explaining that while leadership can feel lonely, it does not equate to being abandoned.

He emphasised that he felt the entire country and the army were behind him, and that any course of action he chose would have carried full government backing.

Addressing the specific question of whether there was a requirement for an explicit order to shoot, the former Chief stated that Indian soldiers have always held standing authority to open fire in self-defence.

He noted that if personal safety or the integrity of positions were at stake, troops were at full liberty to act, leaving no doubt in the minds of those on the front lines.

Regarding his first book, which remains under review by the Ministry of Defence, the General maintained a principled stance, refusing to comment on its specific contents to avoid a backdoor entry into public discourse while the official process is ongoing.

He noted that he has moved on and has recently released a new work titled The Curious and the Classified.

Reflecting on the 2020 standoff, he credited the resolute action of his subordinate commanders for India’s eventual advantage at the negotiating table, reaffirming that faith and trust between the government and the armed forces remained a two-way street throughout the crisis.

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