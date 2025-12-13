New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): A meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party's National Executive and National Council was held on Saturday in online mode. The National Executive meeting was attended by all the party's senior leaders, including party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, hundreds of National Council members from across the country joined the meeting online

According to Aam Aadmi Party sources, the emphasis was on strengthening the party organisation across the country and working at full strength in states going to the polls in the near future. A source present at the meeting further said, "AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal gave the opening remarks, and with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan's address, the meeting was concluded. A resolution was taken to form the government again in Punjab and to contest the elections strongly in Goa and Gujarat. In addition, it was also decided that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the upcoming local body elections in many states."

Senior party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Pankaj Gupta, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj were also present in the meeting.

Sharing information about the meeting, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia wrote on "X," "Today, the National Executive and National Council meetings of the Aam Aadmi Party were held through an online medium. This Executive has completed five years. Over the past five years, we have been in power and have also faced challenges. We formed the government in Punjab and accepted the defeat in Delhi. False allegations were leveled against our leaders: Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, and all of us. Agencies were misused, and all kinds of harassment were inflicted. The objective was clear to finish the Aam Aadmi Party. But we are proud that despite so many conspiracies, today AAP is stronger than ever."

Sisodia further wrote, "In the meeting, positive feedback came regarding the party's organisational expansion and public support in states such as Gujarat, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and Punjab. The caravan of the Aam Aadmi Party's honest politics is rapidly expanding in new states." (ANI)

