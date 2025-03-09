New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday raised concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises to the women of Delhi, questioning why the committed financial aid of Rs 2,500 and subsidized LPG cylinders had not materialized.

"The statement of a Prime Minister has a lot of weight...The Prime Minister had promised the women of Delhi that before 8th March, Rs 2500 will start coming into their bank accounts... No money came into anyone's account," Bhardwaj told ANI.

He further asserted, "The second promise was that women will get cylinders for Rs 500 and will get it for free on Holi and Diwali. Holi is after 5 days; now don't form a committee on Holi itself that this committee will decide who will get money on which Holi... In Punjab, we never said that this would happen in the first cabinet meeting or on 8 March, the date that was given by the Prime Minister to the people of Delhi."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government on Saturday approved a groundbreaking initiative, Mahila Samridhi Yojna, a Rs 5,100 crore yearly scheme aimed at empowering women in Delhi.

"In a landmark decision aimed at women's empowerment and financial independence, the Government of Delhi has approved Mahila Samridhi Yojna. This 5,100 crore yearly scheme will provide direct financial assistance to the women of Delhi. It is a major step towards ensuring economic stability and social upliftment for women, particularly those from poor families," read a statement of the Directorate of Information and Publicity, Delhi Government.

A committee, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has been constituted to oversee the implementation of the scheme. The committee includes Ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, and Kapil Mishra as members.

The approval of this scheme marks the fulfillment of the Delhi Government's commitment outlined in the Sankalp Patra, demonstrating its dedication to women's welfare and economic empowerment.

on the occasion of International Women's Day, Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda launched the scheme at a public event in Delhi.

"This scheme is not just a financial benefit but a commitment to building a stronger, more self-reliant community of women in Delhi," read the statement.

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls, which concluded earlier this year, the BJP had vowed to transfer 2500 rupees to women in Delhi. (ANI)

