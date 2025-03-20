New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The AAP-led MCD government made history on Wednesday by regularising 12,000 contractual employees which fulfilled a major promise, an official statement said.

Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi announced a budget allocation of Rs 800 crore for their salaries. However, the Delhi Mayor highlighted that the BJP, unable to digest a Dalit Mayor's leadership, turned the House into a battleground--resorting to chaos and physical altercations that left AAP councillors injured.

For two years, the BJP has done everything to stall proceedings, but AAP remains focused on delivering for Delhi's people, the statement added.

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar addressed a press conference on Wednesday during the MCD House meeting on the revised budget for 2024-25 and the budget estimates for 2025-26. Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel were also present on the occasion.

Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi criticised the BJP and stated "The BJP cannot digest a Dalit mayor's tenure."

He called out BJP councillors for misconduct, which led to disruptions in the House proceedings and even injuries to some AAP councillors.

"For the past two years, the BJP has deliberately obstructed the smooth functioning of the House," he added.

Leader of the House Mukesh Goel presented the revised budget for 2024-25 and the budget estimates for 2025-26 in the House, securing its approval.

He blamed the BJP's politics of vendetta for today's disruptions and stated "Due to the BJP councillors' unruly behaviour, AAP councillors sustained injuries today as well."

Despite this, Mukesh Goel highlighted AAP's magnanimity in accepting the cut motion proposed by Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh.

"AAP has shown a big heart by approving the cut motion proposed by the Leader of Opposition," he said. The motion included additional budget provisions--Rs 1 crore for street lights and high-mast lights, Rs 50 lakh for Chhath Puja, and Rs 25 lakh for women's toilets, all of which were approved.

Leader of the House Mukesh Goel highlighted key provisions in the budget and stated "The Commissioner had allocated Rs 75 lakh per ward for development works, but the AAP government has increased this by Rs 80 lakh, raising the total to Rs 1.55 crore."

Additionally, he announced a budgetary provision of Rs 800 crore for regularising 12,000 daily wage and contractual employees in the corporation.

"This amount will be sourced from the road maintenance fund," he added.

Discussing the AAP government's tenure in MCD, Mukesh Goel stated, "In the past two years, we have cleared the backlog of salaries for employees and pensions for retirees, which had accumulated over a decade under BJP rule."

He criticised the previous administration, saying, "During BJP's tenure, employees went without salaries for six months, leading to frequent strikes. Under the AAP government, this has ended, as we ensure timely salary payments."

Reassuring MCD employees, Mukesh Goel said, "The AAP government has maintained the Schedule of Posts, and no new jobs will be created, nor will any employee lose their job." He assured workers, "No employee will be laid off."

Concluding his address, Mukesh Goel reaffirmed AAP's commitment to the people of Delhi: "The AAP government is dedicated to providing every facility to the residents of Delhi. This budget, passed today in the MCD House, will meet the expectations of every Delhi citizen." (ANI)

