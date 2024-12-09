New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Advocate Sanjeev Nasia, the Chief of the AAP Legal Cell, on Monday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the decision by the Bar Council of India (BCI) to immediately remove him from his position as the Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi.

The removal followed allegations questioning the authenticity of his LL.B. (Hons.) degree.

Additionally, the BCI on Sunday instructed the Bar Council of Delhi's Secretary to seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the veracity of Nasia's academic credentials and the potential fabrication of related records.

Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar through Senior Lawyer Ramesh Gupta mentioned the matter for urgent listing of the case before the bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru on Monday. The bench agreed to list the matter before the appropriate bench today itself.

The Bar Council of India, in its meeting held on December 7, 2024, has resolved to take immediate and decisive action in the matter concerning allegations of irregularities in the LL.B. (Hons.) Degree issued to Sanjeev Nasiar, Vice-Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi by Devi Ahilyabai Vishvavidyalaya, Indore.

This decision follows an inquiry conducted by a sub-committee constituted as per the resolution dated September 3, 2024, and in response to directions of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi.

BCI issued a press statement stating that The inquiry has revealed significant and glaring discrepancies in the records relating to Sanjeev Nasiar's Degree. The inspection of P.M.B. Gujarati Arts and Law College, Indore, disclosed that the college was not authorized to conduct an LL.B. (Hons.) Course during the relevant period.

The academic records provided to the Sub-committee appeared tampered with or fabricated with uniform handwriting and ink consistency spanning an extended period. Additionally, it was established that the LL.B. (Hons) program was introduced under The Bar Council of India regulations only in 2008, rendering the degree in question, purportedly issued in 1988, inconsistent with regulatory requirements.

The non-cooperation and obstructive behaviour of university officials during the inquiry further cast serious doubts on the authenticity of the degree. The Sub-Committee constituted by The Bar Council of India, has after a thorough enquiry, concluded that the authenticity of the LL.B (Hons.) degree of Sanjeev Nasiar is highly questionable.

Under its statutory authority under the Advocates Act, 1961, and the Bar Council of India Rules, the General Council of the Bar Council of India has resolved as follows.

"The report dated 25.10.2024 of the Sub-Committee regarding enquiry of the LL.B (Hons.) degree of Sanjeev Nasiar is hereby adopted. The Secretary, of the Bar Council of India is directed to approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the request to hold an immediate investigation into the authenticity of the LL.B. (Hons.) Degree of Sanjeev Nasiar and potential fabrication of related records and take appropriate action. Pending the outcome of the investigation, Sanjeev Nasiar is removed from the position of Vice Chairman, of the Bar Council of Delhi, according to a BCI statement. (ANI)

