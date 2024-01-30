India News | AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Moves HC Against ED Summons

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court against the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate seeking his presence during the day in a money laundering case.

Agency News PTI| Jan 30, 2024 07:52 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Moves HC Against ED Summons

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court against the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate seeking his presence during the day in a money laundering case.

A bench headed by Justice Rekha Palli, which heard the matter at around 4 pm after another bench recused, listed the plea for consideration on Thursday and refused to pass any order at this stage.

Also Read | Muslim Reservation: After Maratha Quotas, Manoj Jarange Patil Eyes Reservation for Muslims, Dhangar Community.

The money laundering probe is linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.

Noting that the summons was served a week ago, the bench said, "You can go for a day. (Or) Send whatever reply. We will take it up (on another date)," said the bench, also comprising Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar.

Also Read | Tata Consultancy Services Announces '15-Year Expansion' of Its Partnership With British Multinational Insurance Company Aviva.

The senior counsel for the AAP leader said the plea also challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He added that the petitioner apprehended invasion of his liberty if he appeared before the agency.

The court noted that the matter came before in the post-lunch session after another bench of the high court, comprising Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain, recused itself from hearing it earlier during the day.

It is alleged that Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.

The ED, which earlier conducted raids on the premises of the legislator from Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly, has claimed that Khan acquired “huge proceeds of crime” in cash from illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

Recently, the ED filed a charge sheet in the matter against five entities, including three alleged associates of Khan - Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Imam Siddiqui - who were arrested by the central agency in November 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
India News | AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Moves HC Against ED Summons

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court against the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate seeking his presence during the day in a money laundering case.

A bench headed by Justice Rekha Palli, which heard the matter at around 4 pm after another bench recused, listed the plea for consideration on Thursday and refused to pass any order at this stage.

Also Read | Muslim Reservation: After Maratha Quotas, Manoj Jarange Patil Eyes Reservation for Muslims, Dhangar Community.

The money laundering probe is linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.

Noting that the summons was served a week ago, the bench said, "You can go for a day. (Or) Send whatever reply. We will take it up (on another date)," said the bench, also comprising Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar.

Also Read | Tata Consultancy Services Announces '15-Year Expansion' of Its Partnership With British Multinational Insurance Company Aviva.

The senior counsel for the AAP leader said the plea also challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He added that the petitioner apprehended invasion of his liberty if he appeared before the agency.

The court noted that the matter came before in the post-lunch session after another bench of the high court, comprising Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain, recused itself from hearing it earlier during the day.

It is alleged that Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.

The ED, which earlier conducted raids on the premises of the legislator from Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly, has claimed that Khan acquired “huge proceeds of crime” in cash from illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

Recently, the ED filed a charge sheet in the matter against five entities, including three alleged associates of Khan - Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Imam Siddiqui - who were arrested by the central agency in November 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Mahatma Gandhi
100K+ searches
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu
50K+ searches
India U19 vs New Zealand U19
20K+ searches

Cricketer Mayank Agarwal Admitted to ICU in Agartala, Suffers a Major Health Scare

  • JDU Will Lose All Seats From Bihar in Lok Sabha Polls: Arvind Kejriwal on Nitish Kumar’s Volte-Face to NDA

  • ‘Arrive As a King…..’, Umesh Yadav Meets MS Dhoni, Shares Picture on Social Media

  • Shahid Kapoor Amuses Fans with Hilarious Instagram Video Imitating His 'Favorite Kinda Relative' - WATCH

  • High-Tech Meth Lab Busted in Greater Noida: Delhi Police Bust Methamphetamine Laboratory Run by African Nationals, Four Arrested

  • Benjamin Netanyahu Rules Out Gaza Pullout or Release of Thousands of Militants: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 30, 2024

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Mahatma Gandhi
    100K+ searches
    Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu
    50K+ searches
    India U19 vs New Zealand U19
    20K+ searches
    TNPSC Group 4
    20K+ searches
    UPSSSC PET Result
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma