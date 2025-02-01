New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal was allegedly assaulted during a public rally in the Rohini area here on Saturday with party chief Arvind Kejriwal accusing the BJP of indulging in "hooliganism" in the face of an imminent defeat in the February 5 Assembly polls.

The incident took place at around 11 am when Goyal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the Rithala Assembly segment, was interacting with the local residents of Pocket H in Sector 11.

"The AAP MLA was discussing with some people an old video of a local resident who has passed away. When the family members of the deceased found out about it, they arrived at the meeting and raised an objection," a senior police officer said.

This led to an argument between the two sides that escalated into a scuffle, he said. Both sides have filed complaints and police are conducting an investigation, the officer added.

Citing the medical report of the legislator, the officer asserted that Goyal was not injured in the incident.

The AAP MLA, however, arrived in a wheelchair with bandages on his head and other body parts at another rally addressed by Kejriwal in the Rithala constituency.

With Goyal by his side, the AAP supremo launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of resorting to violence in the face of an imminent defeat.

"Seeing Mohinder Goyal in this condition makes me want to cry. The people of Delhi do not support this politics of hooliganism. The BJP is doing hooliganism, and the police are protecting them," he said.

Kejriwal also outlined AAP's achievements and poll promises, including the Mahila Samman Yojana, which pledges a Rs 2,100 monthly allowance for every woman if AAP returns to power.

"We used the taxpayers' money to improve electricity and water supply, and the education and healthcare sector. The BJP gives public money to rich industrialists and waives their loans," he claimed.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said on X, "The BJP is badly losing the elections in Delhi. Baffled by it they are now resorting to violence. We strongly condemn the assault on our MLA Mohinder Goyal in Rithala".

Goyal is contesting against BJP's Kulwant Rana and Congress' Sushant Mishra in Rithala.

Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February 5 with results on February 8.

