New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya MP Sanjay Singh filed a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on Monday, seeking to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation concerning the 'increasing crimes' in the national capital.

Sanjay Singh, in the motion filed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to the increasing crimes in the country's capital. The Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors, and Members of Parliament, from both houses, all reside in Delhi. The country's capital has become the capital of crime."

Singh had also filed a Suspension of Business Notice earlier on November 29 seeking to discuss the increasing crime rate in the national capital.

In the notice Singh filed, he mentioned that "statistics from prominent newspapers," highlight an increase in crimes like robbery, attempted murders, and crimes against women and elderly have increased.

"Statistics from leading newspapers of 2024 highlight the worrying situation of crime in the capital. Robbery cases have increased by 23 pc, theft cases by 25.2 pc while attempted murders have increased by 18pc," Singh said in the notice.

Adding on, the notice said, "Delhi tops the list of crimes against women among metros. This clearly shows the flaws in the functioning of law and order."

"The increase in crimes against women and senior citizens, and 878 fatal road accidents are a matter of serious concern. Delhi is in panic due to gang wars on the streets and incidents of illegal extortion from traders," Singh added.

He also highlighted the bomb threats in the national capital, calling it a "failure of the security system," when such threats persist in the national capital."

The recent bomb threats in Delhi in 2024 have brought to the fore fearless criminals who are not afraid of the policies of the ministry and attempt this activity from the country's Parliament to AIIMS, showing the failure of the security system," Singh said.

He also said that more than 1 lakh 70 thousands of crimes have been registered by Delhi Police in the past year.

"The 1,74,253 crimes registered by the Delhi police include murders (308), robbery (1,034), house thefts (5,735) and vehicle thefts (25,140). Despite rising cases of organized crime, the investigation rate rates of house theft (26 pc) and others are extremely low," he said.

He added in the notice, "This makes it clear that the existing measures have failed to ensure public safety."

AAP MPs on November 29 staged a protest in the premises of the Parliament, alleging a deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

The protest was held by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and other party leaders.

An explosion was reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar on November 28. Fire tenders were rushed to the site along with teams of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell and Bomb Disposal Squad.

A high alert was sounded in the national capital after the blast.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched a sharp critique of the BJP-led central government over the law and order situation in the capital, likening it to Mumbai in the 1990s.

"Delhi has become like 90s Mumbai, a time when it was dominated by the underworld, as we saw in TV shows and films," Atishi said. (ANI)

