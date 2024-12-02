Imphal, December 2: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) released the Manipur HSC or Class 12 2025 exam datesheet on Saturday, November 30. Candidates who will be appearing for HSC or Class 12 board examination in Manipur can check and and download the timetable by visiting the official website of COHSEM at cohsem.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the Manipur HSC (HSE) or Class 12 board exams will begin on February 17 and end on March 26, 2025. The HSC examination will be held in single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM on all days. As per the notification, the the Class 12 or HSE board examination will begin with M.I.L and will end with election language papers. CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Examination Time Table Released, Check Full Schedule.

Direct link to download Manipur HSC Exam 2025 Datesheet

Steps to Download Manipur HSC Exam 2025 Datesheet:

Visit the official website of COHSEM at cohsem.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on Manipur HSC Exam 2025 Datesheet link

A new PDF file will open

Check the exam dates and other details in the notification

Download the PDF file

Take a printout for future reference

The Council of Higher Secondary Education of Manipur has directed the institutions to conduct the practical exams between January 2 to January 21. The board has also asked the schools to fill out the practical marks in the respective digital artifacts from January 3 to January 31. The notification further stated that the last date to upload the practical examination marks is on or before February 3. CAT 2024 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released At iimcat.ac.in, Know Steps to Download.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of COHSEM.

