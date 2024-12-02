Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 2 (ANI): The stranded passengers of Gulf Air flight departed at 04:34am (local time) on Monday from Kuwait, Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a statement.

The statement added that the embassy team was on the ground till the flight departed.

Around 60 Indian passengers were left stranded at Kuwait International Airport for over 13 hours on Sunday after their Gulf Air flight was diverted there due to a technical snag.

The passengers, travelling on Gulf Air flight GF 005 from Mumbai to Manchester, complained of facing discomfort as the airline failed to provide food, accommodation, or basic assistance during their extended wait.

The situation escalated as passengers voiced their grievances on social media, which eventually prompted a response from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

The Embassy said, "Food and water is available for the stranded passengers at the lounges."

The embassy officials said that the passengers were accommodated in two airport lounges.

"Embassy had immediately taken up the matter with Gulf Air in Kuwait. A team from Embassy is at the airport to assist the passengers and coordinate with the airline. Passengers have been accommodated in 2 airport lounges."

Arzoo Singh, one of the stranded passengers travelling from Mumbai to Manchester, shared her frustration with ANI, explaining the dire situation. "After we raised the issue on social media, senior officials from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait reached out to the Indian passengers stuck at the airport," she said.

Another passenger, Shivansh, who was also on the flight, took to social media to express his frustration.

"Reading Why Bharat Matters while getting stuck in Kuwait without any help. All British passport holders got their hotels sorted with on-arrival visas, while Indian passport holders have been left stranded without any info, food, or any kind of help. Please help and provide us a visa so that at least we can get a hotel and wait for the next flight," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

