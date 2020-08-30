New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday organised protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled MCDs across the national capital on being ranked very poorly in the latest central government's 2020 cleanliness survey.

The protest was organised under the leadership of senior AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

The recent cleanliness survey done by the Central Government has found Delhi to be the dirtiest city.

The Aam Aadmi Party protested against the BJP-ruled MCDs by putting up human banners"" across Delhi over the issue.

Around 150 "human banners" were place in 36 Assemblies of Delhi. These banners were placed on all major flyovers, foot-over bridges and underpasses of Delhi.

AAP's Leader of Opposition of EDMC Manoj Tyagi held a protest outside the NDMC office at the Patparganj.

AAP LoP of North MCD Vikas Goel and West MCD LoP Prem Singh Chauhan held protests outside the Civic Center.

Many AAP councillors and MLAs also organised protests at their respective areas. Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, MLA Somnath Bharti, MLA Praveen Deshmukh, MLA Madanlal were the key leaders who held these protests.

Party leader Durgesh Pathak said, "It is unfortunate that Delhi, which is the capital of the country has found to be the dirtiest city due to BJP. Tourists from different countries of the world come to Delhi, the Prime Minister of this country Narendra Modi lives in Delhi, all the Cabinet Ministers of the Central Government and all the MPs live in Delhi. But the reluctance and the corruption of the BJP-led MCDs have made Delhi the dirtiest city."

He also said, "The ranks of the areas under MCDs are very poor as per the survey. SDMC was ranked 31, North MCD ranked to 43 and EDMC is 46. One of the key responsibilities of the municipal corporations of Delhi is cleaning the city but the survey clearly shows that they have miserably failed."

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi has done only one thing which is corruption and making money. The corrupt leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party under the MCDs have been busy in making money through corruption. The MCDs have failed in the sectors of education because they could not provide books to the students, in health because they could not give salary to the doctors and they have also failed in cleaning the city.

He said that citizens of Delhi will give a befitting reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming election.

"The citizens of Delhi will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party and remove them from power in the municipal corporations of Delhi. We will run the MCDs within the same budget and make a cleanliness model of Delhi just like education and health model if we come to power in MCDs," he said. (ANI)

