New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar on Monday accused the BJP government of Delhi of failing to deliver on its poll promise of continuing free electricity, alleging that residents are now facing frequent power cuts and a looming hike in electricity tariffs.

There was no immediate response from the Delhi government or the BJP over the allegations.

Also Read | Bhopal Road Accident: Speeding Bus Crashes Into Vehicles at Traffic Signal; Scooterist Dead, 6 Hurt.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar, who represents the Kondli assembly constituency, said, "The AAP government provided 24x7 electricity for the past 10 years. Not only did we ensure uninterrupted supply, but we also gave free electricity up to 200 units and subsidised rates up to 400 units. We offered the cheapest electricity in the country."

He alleged that, contrary to its promise of free electricity up to 300 units made in the run-up to the recent elections, the BJP government has only delivered "power cuts".

Also Read | 'Fake News': PIB Fact Check Debunks Pakistan's Claims of Damaging Indian Airbases, Calls It 'Misleading and False'.

Kumar claimed that the BJP dispensation is planning to increase electricity tariffs by up to seven per cent during the summer months of May, June, and July.

"Today, the people of Delhi are faced with two models of governance -- one where AAP ensured round-the-clock free and affordable electricity and the other where the BJP is preparing to hike rates while failing to ensure a reliable supply," he said.

The BJP stormed to power in Delhi earlier this year, ending over a decade-long AAP rule by securing 48 of the 70 assembly seats in the February elections. The AAP managed to retain 22 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)