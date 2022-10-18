Chandigarh, Oct 18 (PTI) In a boost to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, its student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti on Tuesday won the president's post in the Panjab University students' election.

This was the first time the AAP student wing contested the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) polls.

Ayush Khatkar was elected the new president of the PUCSC. Congress' student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) bagged the posts of the vice-president and the joint secretary, while the Jannayak Janta Party's student outfit INSO won the secretary's post.

Congratulating Khatkar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a tweet in Hindi said, "If the youth want, they can change the country's destiny. Today, students of Panjab University have proved this. The spectacular victory of Aam Aadmi Party's student wing CYSS has further strengthened Bhagat Singh's ideology…Ayush Khatkar becomes president (PUCSC)."

Eight candidates, including two women, were in the fray for the post of president of the PUCSC.

Khatkar secured 2,712 votes, defeating Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad candidate Harish Gujjar by a margin of 660 votes.

Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also hailed the victory of the CYSS candidate.

"Panjab University Students Election victory is in favour of policies our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Youth has rejected communal ideology and operation Lotus," Hayer said in a tweet.

The National Students' Union of India, Students For Society, Punjab Students' Union, ABVP, Sath, Student Organisation of India and the Panjab University Students' Union had fielded candidates for the post of president in the PUCSC poll.

Elections for the posts of vice president, secretary and joint secretary were also held.

For the post of vice-president of the council, Harshdeep Singh Batth of the NSUI polled 3,514 votes. The joint secretary post was won by Manish Boora of the NSUI who secured 3,151.

For the post of secretary, Pravesh Bishnoi of the Indian National Students' Organization (INSO) got 4,275 votes, while his nearest rival Sagar Bawa of the NSUI secured 3,131 votes.

After Bishnoi's victory, JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala went to the PU campus and congratulated him.

There were nearly 15,000 students who were eligible to cast votes in the PUCSC polls.

