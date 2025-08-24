New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday lashed out at the Modi government's proposed the Constitution amendment bill that seeks the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges, with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh charging that it is designed to jail opposition leaders in false cases and topple elected governments, a release said.

The AAP MP asserted the law has nothing to do with fighting corruption, but everything to do with horse-trading and crushing opposition parties.

Taking potshots at the BJP's ties with tainted figures, Sanjay Singh remarked, "PM Modi and the corrupt share a love story as legendary as Laila-Majnu, Heer-Ranjha and Romeo-Juliet." He further announced that AAP will boycott the Centre's Joint Parliamentary Committee on the bill.

In a video message, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh today strongly opposed the Centre's proposed Constitution amendment bill on removing Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers in corruption cases, calling it unconstitutional and undemocratic.

"The real objective of this Bill is not to fight corruption but to topple governments, break parties, indulge in horse-trading, trap opposition leaders in false cases, send them to jail and force their resignations. This Bill is being brought with the intent of destroying democracy. Therefore, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal have decided that we will not participate in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) being set up by the government," he added.

Issuing a sharp warning, Sanjay Singh added, "Make no mistake, this Bill is not against corruption, because the BJP's love for the corrupt is like Ranjha's for Heer, Laila's for Majnu, or Romeo's for Juliet. BJP and PM Modi are in love with corruption and the corrupt. Ajit Pawar, Narayan Rane, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, G. Janardhana Reddy, B.S. Yediyurappa, Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari from the Saradha-Narada scam, Himanta Biswa Sarma - which party are all these corrupt leaders in today?"

"What kind of anti-corruption attitude is this? Who will believe that this Bill is meant to fight corruption? Their party even takes donations from companies involved in cow slaughter. This law is not about fighting corruption, it is about finishing opposition parties, buying legislators, toppling governments, and jailing opposition leaders. That is why Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal have decided not to be part of this JPC," Sanjay Singh said.

In a post on X, Sanjay Singh reiterated, "How can the ringleaders of corruption bring a Bill against corruption? The purpose of this Bill is to frame leaders in false cases, put them behind bars, and bring down elected governments. This is exactly why Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have decided not to participate in the JPC." (ANI)

