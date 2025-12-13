Thiruvanantpuram (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday secured three seats in the Kerala local body elections, with all three seats won by women candidates.

Ex-Mayor and MCD AAP Councillor Dr Shelly Oberoi congratulated the winners, calling the victory a strong example of women's empowerment in action.

The AAP candidates who won in their respective wards are Beena Kurian (Ward 13, Karimkunnam Grama Panchayat), Sini Antony (Ward 16, Mullenkolly Grama Panchayat), and Smitha Luke (Ward 4, Uzhavoor Grama Panchayat).

Dr Oberoi said the success reflects the tireless efforts and hard work of the party's dedicated volunteers, along with the clear vision of AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and the party's continued commitment to public service.

Earlier, the Indian National Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala for delivering a "decisive verdict" to the United Democratic Front in the local body elections.

"The Indian National Congress extends its heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kerala for the decisive verdict given to the UDF in local body elections. We are confident that our alliance, UDF, will receive a similar mandate in the Assembly Elections scheduled for the next few months. It is with this confidence that the @INCKerala will campaign with a full sense of responsibility and united purpose," Kharge said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the state's local body polls and lashed out at the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front.

"My gratitude to all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who have worked among the people, who have ensured a spectacular result in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Today is a day to recall the work and struggles of generations of Karyakartas in Kerala who worked at the grassroots level, ensuring today's result became a reality. Our Karyakartas are our strength and we are proud of them!," his post added.

According to the latest trends released by the State Election Commission, Kerala, the UDF, led by the Congress, is ahead in 3155 wards. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), is ahead in 2565 wards, while the NDA, spearheaded by the BJP, is ahead in 577 wards. Others have taken the lead in 532 wards. The updated figures indicate a significant advantage for the UDF relative to earlier trends, particularly in several urban and semi-urban pockets.

Menawhile, BJP leader Shaun George had expressed confidence that the NDA would make gains in central and south Kerala, claiming a shift of traditional UDF and Kerala Congress voters towards the BJP. "We are very confident that the BJP will secure a good margin in the central Kerala belt, and we will also achieve a strong victory this time in South Kerala. People who have traditionally depended on the UDF and Kerala Congress will shift their support to the BJP this time," he told ANI.

Counting is ongoing in several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Mallappuram, and Kottayam, with the final results expected later today once counting is complete. (ANI)

