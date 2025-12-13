Haveri, December 13: The police in Karnataka's Haveri district have registered an FIR against 22 people for allegedly thrashing a school teacher, garlanding him with chappals and parading him in public over accusations of sexual harassment of schoolgirls, officials said on Saturday. Teacher paraded with slippers in K'taka; police book 22 Videos of the public assault and humiliation went viral on social media, triggering widespread concern and sharp reactions across the state.

The FIR has been filed based on a complaint lodged by the teacher himself, who alleged that he was assaulted, publicly humiliated and threatened with dire consequences by a group of locals. He has urged the police to initiate strict legal action against those involved in the attack. Sexual Assault Case: Karnataka High Court Refuses to Quash Summons to Former CM BS Yediyurappa in Pocso Case.

Tension prevailed in #Savanur town of #Haveri district on Tuesday after a government school teacher, accused of sexually harassing girl students, was beaten by locals and paraded to the police station with a garland of slippers. Police said the teacher, employed at the… pic.twitter.com/Zpxb5Z78dl — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 11, 2025

Police officials said that, as of now, no formal complaint has been received from any student or guardian directly accusing the teacher of sexual abuse. Investigators are also examining whether the incident stemmed from internal differences among staff members at the school.

The jurisdictional Savanur police have taken up further investigation. Charges invoked against the accused include causing public humiliation and issuing life threats. Police said the identities of those involved were established using video footage circulating on social media. Karnataka Minor Gang Rape Case: 8 Arrested in Mangaluru After Alleged Sexual Assault Filmed and Circulated on Social Media.

Earlier, on December 10, an FIR had been registered against the teacher following a complaint by the school’s headmaster, Rajesaba Khudanasaba Sankanura, alleging sexual harassment of schoolgirls. That case remains under investigation. Police said the matter is being handled with particular sensitivity, as most of the persons accused in the mob assault belong to a minority community.

The incident occurred in Savanur town of Haveri district, where the teacher, accused of sexually harassing students at a Government Urdu Upgraded High School, was subjected to what police described as "mob justice" before being handed over to authorities.

According to preliminary accounts, parents and local residents, angered by the allegations, gathered at the school premises, confronted the teacher, and allegedly assaulted him. He was then paraded through parts of the town before being taken to the Savanur Police Station.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Anjuman Committee claimed that public anger had been building against the teacher due to his alleged conduct. They alleged that a few days earlier, a student had complained of stomach pain and fever, following which inquiries allegedly revealed sexual harassment by the teacher. The committee further claimed that subsequent checks suggested that as many as seven girls had been assaulted.

“When questioned, the teacher allegedly admitted to assaulting one student, not seven. This enraged the public, leading to the assault and parade,” committee representatives claimed.

Police, however, have said these assertions are yet to be corroborated through formal complaints or medical and legal evidence. Authorities stressed that both cases — the allegations against the teacher and the mob assault against him — are being investigated separately, and action will be taken strictly in accordance with law. Further investigation is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

