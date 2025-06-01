Thane, Jun 1 (PTI) Police have rescued a three-month-old girl within 24 hours of her abduction from outside the Panvel railway station in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and arrested a woman in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

The child was with her mother when an unidentified person abducted her outside the railway station between 3 pm and 3.30 pm on Friday, Panvel City police station's senior inspector Nitin Thackeray said.

After getting information about the incident, five police teams were formed to trace the infant and apprehend the culprit.

The police analysed CCTV footage of the area near Panvel station and got to know that a woman carrying the baby boarded a Pune-bound train, the official said.

Search teams were promptly sent to Karjat, Lonavla, Daund and other places in Pune.

Later, the police found the woman returned to Panvel from Lonavla.

The police spotted the woman near Kalamboli fire station and apprehended her on Saturday. The baby was rescued and reunited with her mother, the official said.

The accused woman, identified as Roshni Vinod Vageshree (35), resident of a slum opposite the Panvel railway station, was arrested and booked under relevant legal provisions, the official added.

