Meerut (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) Days after some ABVP members allegedly locked the main gate of Baghpat's Digambar Jain College and sought the removal of an idol installed there, the student outfit on Thursday apologised for it.

Seeking apology, the student outfit in a tweet said the incident took place without the knowledge of their main functionaries and they do not support it.

The ABVP said its considers the college campus to be a temple of education and has reverence for all traditions.

Therefore, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad apologises for the mistake of some of its Baghpat workers, the ABVP said.

On Tuesday, some workers of the ABVP had allegedly gave a seven-day ultimatum to the college management to remove the idol of Shruti Devi.

Police had lodged a case against 13 people, including 10 unnamed ABVP workers, on the basis of a complaint.

