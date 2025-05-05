Jabalpur, May 5 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday demonstrated against the use of the word 'Makbara' (tomb) for the 'Samadhi sthal' of Gondwana queen Rani Durgavati in the B.Sc 2nd year foundation course exam conducted by the Rani Durgavati University.

An ABVP office-bearer said Hindu sentiments are hurt as such a word is not used in traditions for the place of sacrifice and demanded action against the paper-setter, moderator, and controller of examinations for negligence and error.

Responding to the protest, the varsity has promised action for the person responsible for the oversight.

"In the examination conducted on Saturday, the word 'Makbara' was used for Rani Durgavati's the 'Samadhi Sthal' in Jabalpur. This is an insult to the queen after whom the university has been named," ABVP state secretary Makhan Sharma told PTI.

The city unit of ABVP staged a protest at the varsity campus, he said.

Rani Durgavati, the erstwhile Gondwana tribal queen, sacrificed her life on the battlefield while fighting the Mughals, he said.

"ABVP demands that the university administration acts against the paper setter, moderator, comparer, and the controller of examinations for this negligence and error," Sharma said.

RDU Vice Chancellor RK Verma told reporters that action will be taken against the person responsible for the error in the question paper.

