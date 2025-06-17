Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The air conditioning system inside the central hall of the West Bengal Assembly was non-functional during the entire second half of the proceedings on Tuesday afternoon, making it uncomfortable for the legislators.

As efforts to put the system back on track could not be made, all 15 doors of the central hall were opened for air circulation to ease the condition of the lawmakers in the second half.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Baby Dies After Swallowing Beedi Thrown by Father in Mangaluru, Mother Files Complaint Against Husband for Negligence.

The discussion on an amendment bill that seeks to bring more transparency in the functioning of clinical establishments in the state was on at that time.

After the malfunctioning was noticed, PWD officials were called to look into the matter, an official said.

Also Read | Kanchan Kumari Murder Case: Akal Takht Granthi Head Defends Killing of Social Media Influencer 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi', Says 'Appropriate Action Taken for Promoting Vulgarity'.

After that, the AC resumed functioning but stopped after around 20 minutes and could not be restarted during the entire second half, the PWD official said.

The second half of Tuesday's proceedings lasted for nearly two hours.

"We tried to restore the air conditioning system. It could be restored for a short time, but again, it faltered. The problem could not be identified," the official said.

"It was quite uncomfortable inside. But it does not happen every day. Sometimes technical glitches take place," TMC MLA Ashima Patra said.

Other MLAs, including Nayna Bandyopadhyay and Lovely Maitra, were seen using papers as fans.

"It was quite suffocating inside. I was feeling uncomfortable," Bandyopadhyay said.

When contacted, Speaker Biman Banerjee told PTI: "This is just a technical fault and there is nothing to fuss about. It happens at our homes also. Things have been restored."

"Our mechanics have worked on it and restored it," an official of the PWD said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)