New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday stressed the need to accord priority to mental wellbeing as a public health issue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Observing that fast-paced sedentary lifestyles can cause stress and anxiety among people, he suggested that a spiritual outlook to life can relieve tensions.

He urged religious leaders to take the message of spirituality and service to the youth and the masses, an official statement stated.

Noting that the Indian way of life envisioned the entire world as "one family", Naidu wanted the youth to uphold India's ancient ethos and tradition. He also urged the youth to visit the country's various monuments of art, architecture and culture and take inspiration from the glorious symbols of the past.

Virtually releasing two Telugu books on ancient Hindu temples in Cambodia and Vietnam, Naidu said the art and architecture of those temples showcase ancient Indian culture and traditions.

The vice president observed how temples in India have played a central role throughout history as important centres of learning, art, culture and religion. He noted that temples, being an integral part of the social life of people, were crucial in maintaining social harmony.

He also cited how temples flourished as focal points of music, dance, drama and sculpture. Temples were also pivotal during the Swarajya movement, he said.

Naidu also paid tributes to the late pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Swami Jayendra Saraswathi, on his birth anniversary and recalled his social welfare activities in health and education sectors.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Kanchi Kamakoti Peetadhipathi Vijayendra Saraswathi were among those present at the virtual event.

