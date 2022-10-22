New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): A woman, the daughter of a senior Delhi Police official was arrested on Saturday for allegedly causing injuries to a parking attendant whom she allegedly rammed her car into, at a mall in Saket here, officials said.

"The car has been seized," officials said.

Also Read | The Focus of the Government is Providing Housing, Quality Education, Smooth Connectivity, … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case against the woman at the Saket Police Station for driving rashly and leaving one person injured.

"The woman is the daughter of a Delhi police officer," Police said.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Gang-Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Writes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Demands High-Level Inquiry.

A parking staff (35) member, working as a parking assistant in Saket Mall, filed a complaint against the woman after being allegedly hit by a rashly driven car in the Saket Police Station area.

As per reports, the incident pertains to October 16.

The parking staff member was handing over a car to a customer when another car exiting the parking ran over his legs, leaving him injured. The incident took place at around 9.35 PM. The injured person was rushed to hospital, where he was under treatment.

"The injured person on Thursday filed a complaint against the woman for driving rashly and leaving him injured," officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)