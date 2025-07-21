Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar expressed his condolences on the demise of "true grassroot level leader" V S Achuthanandan who passed away at the age of 101 on Monday.

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister Achuthanandan was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after a cardiac arrest.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Passes Bills of Lading 2025 To Replace 169-Year-Old Shipping Law.

"Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Shri V.S. Achuthanandan, veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala. A true grassroot level leader who remained steadfast in his ideals. His contributions to society and the State's politics will always be remembered," Governor Arlekar said in a post on X.

"We salute Comrade V.S. Achuthanandan--an architect of Kerala's progressive journey, a voice of the voiceless, and a lifelong champion of the working class," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 62-Year-Old Man Sexually Abuses 2 Teen Girls, Rapes Woman on Pretext of Giving Jobs; Arrested.

"Red Salute to Comrade V S Achuthanandan! Veteran communist leader and Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan passed away at the age of 101 on July 21. His life of struggle and unwavering dedication to the cause of the people will forever be an inspiration," it said.

Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. He was also the longest-serving opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly, holding the position for 15 years.

Achuthanandan was a founding member of the CPM. He served as the Secretary of the CPM Kerala State Committee from 1980 to 1992. He was the LDF convener between 1996 and 2000, and Leader of the Opposition in three separate terms--1992 to 1996, 2001 to 2006, and 2011 to 2016.

Earlier, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed his condolences on the demise of prominent Communist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Velikkakattu Shankaran Achuthanandan.

Jagan stated that Kerala's political sphere has lost a great leader. He highlighted that Achuthanandan's courage, dedication, and love for the people will remain etched in their hearts forever.

YS Jagan extended his heartfelt sympathies to Achuthanandan's family and admirers, praying for peace for the departed soul, a release said.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)