Hyderabad, Jan 11 (PTI) Active cases surged to 16,496 with Telangana on Tuesday logging 1,920 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6, 97,775, while the death toll rose to 4,045 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,015, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (209) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The state had reported 1,825 fresh infections yesterday.

It said 417 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,77,234.

The number of active cases surged to 16,496, the bulletin said.

It said over 83,000 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was over 3.02 crore.

