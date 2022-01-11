Silchar, Jan 11: A surrendered militant was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Chamtilla village along the Assam-Manipur border in Cachar district on Tuesday, the police said.

The police said that the District Superintendent of Police of Cachar, Ramandeep Kaur, has rushed to the bordering village to lead a search operation to nab the perpetrators, details of whom are not known yet.

The villagers told the police that the armed assailants came from Manipur and dragged David Rongmai, 37, out of his house and shot him dead on the spot before fleeing to the neighbouring state. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Restaurant Owner After Argument Over Cold Food.

Rongmai was a cadre of the Naga National Council, a militant outfit, and had surrendered to the police last year.

Assam police have informed the Manipur police about the incident.

In a similar incident, 10 cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim's Isak-Muivah faction had shot at a youth on December 14 at Rani Colony in the same district, as the villagers had refused to provide accommodation and other facilities to the militants.

In the earlier case also, the NSCN (IM) militants came from Manipur, which shares over 200 km borders with Assam.

