Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Friday continued to witness a sharp rise on the new COVID-19 infections by adding 13,776 new cases to the caseload of 10,51,487 while 78 fatalities took the toll to 13,395, the Health Department said.

The State saw 95,048 active infections while recoveries mounted to 9,43,044 today with 8,078 patients being discharged. The State capital continued to constitute the bulk of the total cases accounting for 3,842 new infections, totalling 3,01,541 till date.

It leads in the number of fatalities too with 4,512 people succumbing to the virus.

The number of samples tested today were 1,25,593, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,17,54,456.

Besides Chennai, as many as 30 districts have clocked new infections in triple digits.

Chengalpet saw 985, Coimbatore 889, Cuddalore 209, Dharmapuri 121, Dindigul 227, Erode 331, Kancheepuram 395, Kanyakumari 218, Karur 105, Krishnagiri 370, Madurai 502, Nagapattinam 170, Namakkal 195, Pudukottai 104, Ranipet 228 and Salem 478, the bulletin said.

Tenkasi witnessed 173 new cases, Thanjavur 333, Theni 184, Tirupathur 148, Thiruvallur 807, Thiruvannamalai 176, Tiruvarur 128, Tuticorin 371, Tirunelveli 517, Tiruppur 295, Tiruchirappalli 320, Vellore 297, Villupuram 160 and Virudhunagar 146, it said.

Among the 78 deceased, 12 of them, including a 27- year-old woman from Tenkasi, was the youngest victim to succumb to the virus without any pre-existing illness.

The patient who was admitted on April 20 died the next day at a government medical college hospital due to acute respiratory failure.

As many as 44 of them who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations, the bulletin said.

