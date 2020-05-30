India News | Actor Sonu Sood Meets Maha Guv to Discuss Work for Migrants

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Film actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at Raj Bhavan to apprise him of the work he was doing to help migrants amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Sood had won praise after he chartered buses to ferry stranded migrants to their hometowns in other states.

The governor applauded Sood for his work and assured him support, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

