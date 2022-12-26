Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' after his appointment as Nepal prime minister.

He also expressed hope that India's relations with Nepal would be further strengthened under his leadership.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Pushp Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' ji on being elected as the Prime Minister of Nepal, Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Undoubtedly, under your successful leadership, the political, commercial and cultural relations between India and Nepal will further strengthen. Jai Pashupatinath!"

'Prachanda' was sworn-in as Nepal prime minister for a third time, a day after the former guerrilla leader dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with Opposition leader KP Sharma Oli.

The 68-year-old was appointed prime minister after he submitted a letter to the president showing the support of 169 members in the 275-member House of Representatives.

