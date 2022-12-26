Kolkata, Dec 26: A British citizen, currently residing in Australia, was detected Covid-19 positive at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here after she arrived there from Kuala Lumpur by an Air Asia Flight early on Monday, officials said.

The woman, Kilburn Mary, was slated to go to Bodh Gaya from Kolkata. After she was detected Covid-19 positive in the random RT-PCR test, she was immediately isolated and sent to the Bailgate Infectious Disease Hospital in north Kolkata. COVID-19 Scare in India: Four Myanmar Nationals Test Positive for Coronavirus at Delhi Airport.

State Health Department sources said that whether she had been affected by the BF.7 sub-variant or not, would be clear only after the genome sequencing report is available. Her specimen has been sent to Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine for that purpose.

After the Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur landed in Kolkata at 12.40 p.m. on Monday, Mary was detected positive in the random RT-PCR test. The 29 other passengers coming along with her on that flight also had to go through the tests. However, no other passenger was found positive in the tests.

However, all of them are being kept under supervision for some time. COVID-19 Scare in India: Five Foreign Nationals Test Positive for Coronavirus in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya.

On December 24 only, after a meeting of the top officials of the state Health Department, the state government highlighted a six-point agenda for immediate precautionary measures to be taken for any emergency situation in the coming days.

Stress on genome sequencing, ensuring sufficient supply of oxygen, keeping the ventilators in the Covid-19 divisions in hospitals ready for emergency, and immediate purchase of testing kits were some of the points of the six-point agenda.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2022 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).