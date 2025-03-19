Lucknow, Mar 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to achieve 100 per cent saturation of beneficiary-oriented welfare schemes across the state, emphasising the government's commitment to 'Antyodaya to Sarvodaya'.

According to a press statement, CM Yogi stressed the importance of widespread publicity for government welfare programmes during a review of the Social Welfare Department's schemes.

He also emphasised the need to link PM-AJAY with PM Vishwakarma and the state's Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana to enhance self-employment opportunities. Improvements in old-age homes, including regular medical checkups and Ayushman Bharat scheme benefits, were also directed.

The chief minister announced an increase in financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh for the new financial year, calling for a robust implementation plan and beneficiary screening.

He directed the enhancement of facilities in Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Schools, including the appointment of skilled teachers and a 15-day orientation programme for principals and teachers.

