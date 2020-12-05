Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Saturday to maintain vigil in view of the farmers' agitation and also hold dialogue with their representatives, according to an official statement.

Adityanath has asked the officials to hold a dialogue with representatives of farmer unions in all the districts of the state on the issue of the scheduled nationwide strike on Tuesday, as well as other programmes. He directed the commissioners, district magistrates, police chiefs to take all necessary precautions, the release said.

Also Read | Renaming of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology’s New Campus in Kerala After RSS Ideologue MS Golwalkar Stirs Controversy.

The chief minister said the state government was working in the interest of farmers and payments as per the minimum support price were being made to them, adding that availability of seeds, fertilisers and irrigation facilities were also being ensured.

Adityanath stressed that farmers should not face any problem at the paddy purchase centres and their payments should be ensured within 72 hours. He said strong action should be taken against those responsible for delay in payment to farmers, the release added. PTI

Also Read | Arnab Goswami Moves Bombay High Court to Restrain CJM Court at Raigad-Alibaug from Taking Cognizance of Chargesheet Filed Against Him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)