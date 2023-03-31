West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): In response to the call of Manyam Bandh that Boya Valmiki, and Bontu, Oriya castes should not be included in the ST list, a peaceful protest was held at Kukkunur main Center, said the Head of Adivasi Welfare Parishad Division, Kukkunur, Sanjeeva Rao on Friday.

Adivasi Welfare Parishad Division Secretary Kooram addressed the protest.

Sanjeeva Rao further informed that the protest was held under the auspices of Adivasi Welfare Parishad, Girijana Sangam and Girijanasamakhya, and the traffic was disrupted for an hour.

While talking to ANI, Sanjeeva said, The vehicles stopped. Later, a rally was organized from Kukkunur Ring Road Center to Ramalayam Center. Government offices, many shops and business establishments were freely closed."

Sanjeeva Rao said, "All the tribals are against the Andhra Pradesh state government's decision to include Boya, Valmiki and Bentu, Oriya castes in the ST lists. In the name of the tribals, those who won as MLAs and MPs with the votes of the tribals in the tribal fort said that it is not a method to pass a resolution without opposing this resolution."

"This state government is trying to trample the laws and reservations of the innocent Adivasis," he added. (ANI)

