Captain Hardik Pandya continues to be unavailable for the Mumbai Indians, as the all-rounder has been ruled out of the PBKS vs MI Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture against the Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium. The star all-rounder’s absence was confirmed during the toss, with Jasprit Bumrah stepping in to lead the side for the first-time in his IPL career. You Can Follow Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard here.

Why is Hardik Pandya Not Playing in PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

The Mumbai Indians captain has been sidelined for his third consecutive match. Although he was seen training in Mumbai recently, the medical team has not cleared him to return to match action, and he did not travel with the squad to Dharamshala.

In Pandya's absence, the Mumbai Indians have turned to Bumrah to lead the side, with Suryakumar Yadav also unavailable for the encounter. This marks a rare captaincy stint for the premier fast bowler, who will be tasked with managing a bowling unit that has struggled for consistency throughout the 2026 season. Jasprit Bumrah To Captain Mumbai Indians In PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match.

Tactically, Pandya’s absence leaves a void in the middle order and deprives the side of a crucial fourth-seamer option. Mumbai have adjusted their XI by bringing in an extra specialist all-rounder to maintain the balance, though the lack of Pandya’s explosive finishing power remains a challenge for the five-time champions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).