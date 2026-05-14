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Mumbai Indians (MI) will be without the services of star batter and stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav for PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah confirmed during the toss at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium that the right-hander has been granted leave for personal reasons. You Can Follow Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard here.

Why is Suryakumar Yadav Not Playing in PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

While the Mumbai Indians have endured a difficult 2026 season, becoming one of the first teams to be mathematically eliminated from the playoff race, Yadav has found cause for celebration off the field. Sources close to the team confirmed that the 35-year-old travelled back to Mumbai earlier this week to be with his wife following the arrival of their first child. The franchise, known for its family-oriented culture, reportedly granted the request immediately.

Jasprit Bumrah Talks About Suryakumar Yadav's Unavailability

The news comes as a significant blow to the Mumbai middle order, already depleted by the ongoing absence of regular captain Hardik Pandya. In a historic shift for the franchise, premier fast bowler Bumrah has been named captain for the evening, marking his leadership debut for the five-time champions. Why is Hardik Pandya Not Playing in PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match?.

The 32-year-old pacer, who has previously captained India in Test and T20I cricket, becomes the tenth player to lead the Mumbai Indians.

While the match is a 'dead rubber' for the ninth-placed Mumbai Indians, it is a do-or-die encounter for the Punjab Kings. Currently sitting fourth in the table, Shreyas Iyer’s side must snap a four-match losing streak to keep their playoff destiny in their own hands.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).