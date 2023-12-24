Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): In a spirited celebration of camaraderie and a shared love for cycling, the Shimla Cycling Association, Cultsports, and HASTPA Outdoors organized the 'Adiyos 2023' cycling ride in Shimla.

The event which was held on the last Sunday of the year saw the participation of 35 passionate riders.

Also Read | Watan Ko Jano: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Delegation of 250 Students of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

The cycling ride event was also a culmination of a year filled with enthusiastic Sunday rides organized by the association.

The 35-kilometre ride commenced from Navbahar and traversed through the scenic route to Daak Bangla Mashobra, offering participants a breathtaking journey through picturesque landscapes.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters to Nursing Officers Under State Medical Health Empowerment Campaign (See Pics).

Adding a touch of creativity and artistry to the event, a captivating flow arts session was conducted by renowned flow artist Nitesh Sharma, providing an extra dimension of enjoyment and entertainment for the riders and spectators alike.

"This ride encapsulated not just a cycling journey, but also a celebration of community, fitness, and the beauty of Shimla's landscapes," expressed Mohit Sood, President of the Shimla Cycling Association.

"We aim to not only promote tourism but also elevate the sport of mountain biking in our state. Cycling is not just a sport. It's an experience that connects people with nature and promotes a healthy lifestyle," he said.

The Adiyos 2023 cycling ride echoed the commitment of the organizing bodies to promote tourism and the sport of mountain biking in the state.

As the year drew to a close, the event symbolized the enthusiasm and passion of the community towards cycling and the outdoors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)