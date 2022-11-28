New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress national spokesperson Alok Sharma on Sunday said that the BJP-led Gujarat administration is hampering the functioning of the Election Commission to conduct fair elections.

Congress Party on Sunday organized a press conference demanding the Election Commission to hear the complaints filed by the Party candidates and supporters.

"The complaints are to be dealt with impartially and all the employees in EC, who have completed three years of tenure should be immediately transferred," Alok Sharma said in a press briefing.

"Election Commission is the fourth pillar of democracy, as the press, and constitutional institutions also play a prominent role in the functioning of democracy. But there are complaints coming from across Gujarat that constitutional bodies are helping Bharatiya Janata Party unconstitutionally, and questions are being raised against it," the Congress spokesperson said. "We can save the constitution of the country if the elections of the country are free and fair and that is why it has been said that free and fair elections are the pillars of democracy," he added.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, whose results will be declared on December 8, which coincides with the result date of the Himachal Pradesh polls. (ANI)

